40 Below Jo - FREE TASTING - @ Hit N Run Wood River

Dippin’ Dots Inventor & Hit n Run Stores Launch 40° Below Joe in the Metro East

NASHVILLE, Tn., May 30, 2018 – Who says you have to drink your coffee? Southern Illinois native and inventor of Dippin’ Dots®, Curt Jones, changed the way we eat ice cream and has now revolutionized the way we eat and drink coffee.

The 40° Below Company is Jones’ latest venture with the first product line of edible frozen coffee and creamer beads now available in the Metro East at Hit n Run stores located in Granite City, Wood River, East Alton, and Alton.

40° Below Joe features a new approach to coffee. The uniquely designed frozen coffee and creamer beads are an all-natural, low-calorie frozen treat that provides the caffeine needed to boost your energy. “40° Below Joe is a unique product that can be eaten cold with a spoon or can be enjoyed traditionally in liquid form by simply adding hot water to the frozen coffee beads,” explains Jones.

There are currently four delicious 40° Below Joe flavors available: House Blend, Hazelnut, Vanilla, and French Vanilla. The frozen coffee beads are made from fresh roasted South American Arabica beans. The Hazelnut and French Vanilla creamer beads are created with coconut milk and the Vanilla creamer with almond milk.

The 40° Below Company and the owners of Hit n Run, Dwight and Teresa Fowler, would like to invite the public to try this exciting new product on Saturday, June 16th between 11am and 3pm. Free samples will be provided at the Hit n Run store located at 900 Edwardsville Rd., Wood River, IL 62095.