40th Annual Alton Road Runners Club Hit-n-Run Pee Wee Run

An Alton Road Runner Tradition!

A Great Youth Run!

When: Sunday, July 8, 2018

Packet Pick-up and Registration 6:45 - 7:45 a.m.

Race starts at 8 a.m.

Where: Gordon Moore Park, Alton (off Highway 140)

Distance: 1/2 Mile

Age Groups: 8 & under

9 - 14

Cost: $5 for all runners

Prizes: T-shirts for all participants, ribbons for all, raffle & free refreshments