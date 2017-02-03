40th Friends of Art ART AUCTION

Art & Design West Gallery, Southern Illinois University 75 South Circle Drive, SIUE, Alton, Illinois 62026

40th Annual ART AUCTION on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in the Gallery of Art & Design West building, campus of SIUE, Edwardsville, IL 62026.

Free food and parking in Pay Lot B.,

Cash Bar. (Preview 6:00 p.m.; Auction 7:00 p.m.) Over 100 exciting artworks donated by visiting artists, faculty, alumni and advanced students. Free entrance to students, donors and Friends of Art; others pay $7 at the door.

Auction benefits students of Art & Design.

Visit us on Facebook (Friends-of-Art-SIUE) for images or email friendsofartsiue@yahoo.com.

Art & Design West Gallery, Southern Illinois University 75 South Circle Drive, SIUE, Alton, Illinois 62026

Art & Exhibitions

618 656 9521

