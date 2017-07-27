4th Annual Butterfly Beginnings: A Style Soirée Reservations & Sponsorships

Friends of Wings Illinois event benefits Wings, the BJC Pediatric Hospice & Palliative Care Program Thursday, July 27, 2017, 5:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., The Commons of Lewis & Clark College

Reservations & Sponsorships are available for a stylish event that offers cocktails, dinner, shopping, The Butterfly Giving Tree and a live model-mingling style show. Featured stores and boutiques include Alton JCPenney, Frew’s, Jeni J’s, Spencer T. Olin Pro Shop, hazel2blue, LuLaRoe and Miss Eunice’s Hat Box.

Proceeds from this Friends of Wings Illinois event will benefit Wings, the BJC Pediatric Hospice and Supportive Care Program and the Wings on Wheelssm (W.O.W.) vehicle and mobile expressive music therapy program serving metro-east Illinois communities.

Wings is a non-profit organization that provides clinical, emotional. social and practical support and services to children (newborn through 21 years) who have progressive or life-threatening conditions regardless of their ability to pay. Wings concentrates its efforts on helping families cope with grief.

Reservations are required; $45 for adults and $20 for children.

Sponsorship levels include Empire ($3,000), A-Line ($1,500), Princess ($500) and Mini ($250). Reservations and Sponsorships are available at: www.friendsofwings.org