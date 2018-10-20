× Expand Project Restore 4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Parade to Help Teens in Need

This October, furry, four-legged fundraisers from across Madison County will show off their Halloween best while helping provide educational opportunities for teens in need a world away. On Saturday, October 20, 2018, local dogs and their humans will descend on Joe Glik Park for Project Restore’s 4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade. This annual event helps the Edwardsville-based nonprofit in its mission to address education, clean water and medical care issues in developing countries.

Registration for the event begins at 11:30 a.m. at Joe Glik Park in Edwardsville, with the Parade to follow at 12:30 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for the best pooch costume based on originality, creativity, behavior, and theme with owners. It’s free to watch the parade, but lawn chairs are encouraged.

For those participating in the costume contest, there is a $20 per dog entry fee the day of the event or $15 if pre-registering. Payments can be made through www.project-restore.org, info@project-restore.org or Venmo at Project-Restore. Dogs must remain leashed, have current rabies and vaccination tags, and wear I.D. tags at all times. No puppies under four months old are allowed.

Proceeds from Howl-¬O¬-Ween will help Project Restore construct and equip a computer lab at the Nabitalo Senior Secondary School in Uganda, which serves more than 700 teenagers, many of whom were orphaned in the Sudanese Civil War.

The Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Parade is sponsored by CKC Construction, RE/MAX Alliance, Kohl’s, TheBANK of Edwardsville, and Louer Facility Planning Inc. For more information on registration, sponsorships or becoming a vendor, please visit Project Restore’s Facebook page, email info@project-restore.org or call 618-781-4193.