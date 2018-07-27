4th Annual Pietown Gospel Music Festival & Ron Dunning Memorial Car Cruise

Friday, July 27, 2018, 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Saturday, July 28, 2018, 11:00am to 9:00pm

Rock Spring Park

2100 College Avenue

Alton, IL 62002

(618) 463-3580

We are very excited to welcome you, your friends, and your family to the 4thAnnual Pietown Gospel Music Festival. This event has been planned with YOU in mind and is an opportunity for our Community to come together in a positive and family-friendly environment. We are particularly excited that the Music Festival is moving this year to the friendly confines of Rock Spring Park. This beautiful community park has been revitalized over the last several years by a dedicated community group call Rock Spring 2020, and has historical ties all the way back to the Illinois Regiments that camped in the Park back in 1845 during the Mexican/American War and gave Upper Alton its nickname…PIETOWN.

So once again…WELCOME…have a Pork Steak, enjoy a walking taco, chill with some refreshments, visit all of our amazing vendors, stroll the grounds, find friends…or better yet, make new friends, and may your souls be lifted by the sacred sounds of our wonderful Praise & Worship Teams, Gospel Choirs & Musical Acts. Bring the kids for interactive, inflatable fun and games!

We are pleased to announce that our very own River Bend Community Gospel Choir will be celebrating their 16th Anniversary this year and will be performing at this year’s Pietown Gospel Music Festival. They will be recording in the late spring and their CD will be released and available for sale during our Festival.

For more information, call (618) 550-9291 or email Greg@bluffcitytours.com