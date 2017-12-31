4th Annual Polar Plunge for Hope Rescues

New's Years Polar Plunge: We're Freezin for a Reason

12:00 p.m. on New Year's Day!

The brave souls will be plunging at Grafton Public Boat Ramp, 215 W. Water Street in Grafton.

Are you willing to take the plunge?

Volunteer to be a plunger by sending a request for sponsor packet to admin@hoperescues.com

Sponsor a plunger online by making a donation at www.hoperescues.com

Plungers who raise over $50.00 in sponsors get a free T-shirt!

For more information, visit the official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/179094935981177/