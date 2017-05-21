4th Annual River Rat Catfish Tournament on Saturday, May 20, 2017 and Sunday, May 21, 2017, from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm at Grafton Riverfront, Front Street, Grafton, IL 62037.

There will be food vendors and entertainment throughout both days 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

To register, please go to: graftonchamberil.com and click on "2017 Catfish Classic Tournament".

Admission:

$100/boat