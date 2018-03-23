Trivia Night fundraiser to support Caritas Family Solutions

Belleville, Ill., (February 23, 2018) – Caritas Family Solutions will hold its 4th Annual Trivia Night Friday, March 23, 2018, at Julia’s Banquet Center, 101 Eastgate Plaza in East Alton, Ill. The event raises awareness of, and funding for, essential services that Caritas provides to build well-being in the community.

“Our annual trivia night is a fun way for the community to support the work we do as an organization,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Huelsmann said. “Without the help of community support, we wouldn’t be able to completely fulfill our mission to help people improve their emotional health and reach their full potential.”

Paid reservations are required for this event. Tables are $160 each and accommodate teams of up to eight players. (After March 12, tables are $200 each.) Soda and draft beer (for those 21 and older) is included. A full cash bar is available. Outside snacks are welcome. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the first of ten trivia rounds begins at 7:00 p.m. There will also be a silent and live auction, raffles and attendance prizes.

Table and round sponsorships are available. Visit caritasfamilysolutions.org/trivia for sponsorship information.

For more information or to make reservations, contact Samantha Lappe at 618.213.8717 or sam.lappe@caritasfamily.org.

Proceeds from the trivia night fundraiser will benefit services provided by the Caritas Family Solutions regional office in East Alton, which include adoption, foster care, counseling, and independent living arrangements for developmentally disabled adults.