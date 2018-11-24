59th Annual Great River Road Run
Downtown Alton 200 Piasa Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Saturday, November 24, 2018
Starting at 10:00 am
Race off your Thanksgiving dinner with the Great River Road Run.
Race your way to victory with the choice of a 2 mile route or a 10 mile route out and back on the scenic Great River Road.
2 Mile prices: $15 ages 17 and under, $25 ages 18 and older.
10 mile prices: online $40 thru November 23rd, mail in $45 thru November 20th and $50 on race day.
Go to AltonRoadRunners.com for more information.
Downtown Alton 200 Piasa Street, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
