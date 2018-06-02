5K-aracter Dress Up to Shape Up Run

Edwardsville Township Community Park 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Eden Church in Edwardsville is having a 5K-aracter Dress Up to Shape Up Run at 9 a.m. June 2 at Edwardsville Township Park.

Participants can dress up as their favorite character in the race. A portion of the race funds will be donated to benefit a youth mission trip to African and a local organization, African Vision of Hope (AVOH).

Visit www.edenchurch-edw.org for more information.

Edwardsville Township Community Park 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
