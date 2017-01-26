5th Annual Ugandan Missions Team Trivia

Date: February 11, 2017

Time: 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Place: Godfrey 1st UMC: 1100 Airport Road; Godfrey, IL 62035

Cost: $12/person in advance (tickets will have categories listed)

$15/person at the door

Contact: Carol 618-795-3459 or Stacey 618.410.7916

*Complimentary soda will be provided * Feel free to bring your own snacks * No alcohol please!*

The Ugandan Thunder Choir performs in our area every year. The choir is in town for a full week. It consists of 22 children and a minimum of 6-8 adult chaperones all of whom we feed, house, and entertain for the week while they are in our area. Funds raised from this trivia night event are used to host the group. We also support other Ugandan ministries as well. ALL DONATIONS are welcome! If you would like to learn more about the ministry, please feel free to contact one of us at the numbers above

or visit the Penniesforposho.org website.

Previous Years Proceeds have supported:

Ugandan Thunder

Pennies for Posho

Shoeman Water Projects

141 Impact

Water well projects in Uganda