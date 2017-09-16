5th Annual Walk for Sickle Cell
Rock Spring Park 2116 College Avenue, Alton, Illinois 62002
A Precious Organization Walking with the Stars
On Saturday, September 16, 2017, join us at Rock Spring Park, 2116 College Ave. Alton, IL, 62002.
Event Schedule:
- 8 a.m., registration near the tennis court - Rock Spring Park, $25 Adults. $15 children.
- 10 a.m., walk starts 1 mile up the new sidewalk and on paved roads through the park
- 12 p.m., lunch, music, and games for all paid participants
- 2 p.m. clean up
For more information about sponsorship opportunities or forming a team contact Tammy Smith 618-975-9020 *E-mail tammysmith@scdai.org
