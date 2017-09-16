5th Annual Walk for Sickle Cell

A Precious Organization Walking with the Stars

On Saturday, September 16, 2017, join us at Rock Spring Park, 2116 College Ave. Alton, IL, 62002.

Event Schedule:

8 a.m., registration near the tennis court - Rock Spring Park, $25 Adults. $15 children.

10 a.m., walk starts 1 mile up the new sidewalk and on paved roads through the park

12 p.m., lunch, music, and games for all paid participants

2 p.m. clean up

For more information about sponsorship opportunities or forming a team contact Tammy Smith 618-975-9020 *E-mail tammysmith@scdai.org