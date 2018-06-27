6:00-8:30 pm Healing Touch & Energy Yoga
The Yoga Connection (Be Well Now) 221 E. Center Dr. , Alton, Illinois 62002
After a short explanation of Healing Touch, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner Diane White will lead a group Chakra Spin Meditation, followed by various self help energy techniques and simple yoga poses geared to energy balancing.
We will work in pairs with a pendulum to assess energy centers.
At the end of the session, there will be a 30 minute svasana/meditation time, during which Diane will give one-on-one Healing Touch to each participant.
Led by Diane White, Certified Healing Touch Practitioner & 200RYT
$35 - please pre-register @ http://theyogaconnection.me/sign-up/