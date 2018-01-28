68th Annual Sausage Supper & Fresh Pork Product Sales

The Men’s Club at Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto is organizing their committees in preparation for their 68th Annual Sausage Supper and fresh pork product sales. The Sausage Supper will be held on Sunday January 28, 2018 from noon to 6pm.

Serving will be “buffet style” to make the serving quicker. The menu consists of pork sausage, masked potatoes, green beans, kraut, drinks and dessert.

Tickets are available from a men’s club member or by calling the church. The ticket prices are adults $10, children $5.00.

Carry outs are available at adult ticket price.

The club will be selling sausage (links/bulk) smoked sausage, head sausage and blood sausage as well as ribs and backbone. Stop by from 9am-6pm on Tuesday January 23rd through Friday January 26th and Saturday January 27th from 9am to noon.

Payment by check or cash. Call 530-3033 or 377-2092 or the church at 377-8314