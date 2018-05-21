Public is Invited to Join Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation in 6th Annual JJK Golf Scramble

(East St. Louis, Ill. – May 9, 2018) – The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation is preparing for its 6th Annual Golf Scramble Fundraiser at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville, Ill. All proceeds from this event help fund the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center and its programming, which is utilized by more than 2,000 East St. Louis children each year.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation CEO and Founder, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, said this scramble continues to be one of the Foundation’s primary fundraising events for the year. “This tournament is a great way for us to not only enjoy a fun day with our supporters, but also educate people about what we do at the JJK Center. Dozens of our kids help work at the event and they are the best advocates for why the Center is so important. We often have past supporters and alumni from all over the country come back to the Metro East and participate, so it’s always a special day for us,” said Joyner-Kersee.

Last year’s Golf Scramble had a record turnout, with more than 170 golfers playing throughout the day. The event raised $80,000 and was attended by several well-known athletes including Mizzou Head Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin, ESPN commentator and former NBA Player LaPhonso Ellis, former NFL football player Dana Howard, former Cardinals Baseball Player Bernard Gilkey, and former Harlem Globetrotter Mannie Jackson.

The JJK Golf Scramble will be held on May 21, at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville, Ill. The event will have two shotgun start times at 7:30 am and 1:00 p.m. Jackie Joyner-Kersee will speak briefly during lunch at 12:30. For more information about the tournament, or to register a foursome, go to the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation’s website, at http://jjkfoundation.org/golf/ or call the Foundation at 618-274-5437.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center’s mission is to instill youth in the Greater East St. Louis area with the dream, drive, and determination, necessary to succeed in academics, athletics and leadership. Children who attend the JJK Center learn Joyner-Kersee’s Winning in Life curriculum, which is based on her autobiographical book, A Kind of Grace.