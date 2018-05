6th Annual MDA Car Show

Saturday, June 9, 2018

8:00am to 3:00pm

St. Louis Regional Airport

8 Terminal Drive

East Alton, IL 62024

(618) 259-2531

Join us as hundreds of classic cars and muscle cars line the St. Louis Regional Airport's grounds. Located at 8 Terminal Dr., East Alton. Judging starts at 11 a.m. the cars will be on display from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.