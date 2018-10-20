6th Annual Run for Rescues 5K/1 Mile Walk

Saturday, October 20, 2018

8:00 am – 2:30 pm

Glazebrook Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

Happy Howl-O-Ween! Runners, pooches, and spectators let your alter-egos shine! Put on some of your cutest and most creative costumes for this year’s 6th Annual Run for Rescues 5K/1 Mile Mutt Strut, being held on October 20, 2018 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey Illinois.

For the sixth year, volunteers from Hope Rescues, located in Godfrey, organize a 5K run and 1-mile fun walk to benefit Hope Rescues.

Join us this year for the best dressed runner/team, best dressed dog contest, with runners and canines strutting their stuff! This year's event will start with the 5K run and 1 Mile Mutt Strut, followed with post run activities. Bring your taste buds for the chili cook off and bake sale! Plan to browse among the various vendors, stop by the doggie kissing booth, listen to some good tunes, bid on silent auction items, and more!

Online registration will be open through midnight October 19, 2018 and late registration will be available on race day starting at 8:00 a.m. at the Glazebrook Park, Godfrey IL. Sign up today and save the prices increase on September 1st.