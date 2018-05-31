Join us...At The 7th Annual Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday

Thursday, May 31, 2018

11:00 Registration with 11:30 Lunch

1:00 Shotgun Start

Dinner & Awards Presentation

Playday Includes:

Driving range before lunch

18 holes of Golf & Cart - Prizes - Lunch

After Golf

Dinner –The Club’s Famous Buffet - Award Presentation

4 - Person Team - $150 per Player

$600 Team of Four

Sunset Hills Country Club - Highway 157 Edwardsville

The Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday

The Annual Chamber of Commerce Playday has been one of the

finest golf tournaments in the area for over 55 years and now it is just getting better

…………....don’t miss it!

Golf Committee

Patrick Coyle – Jeff Kohler – Bob Kmetz – Patrick Notestine

Scott Frick – Ryan Robertson – Matthew Gomric – David Stoecklin – Paul Wellhausen

chamber@chamberswmc.org / web site www.chamberswmadisoncounty.com

618-876-6400

Each Sponsor will receive a great visibility package that includes:

1. Your company name & the level of sponsorship will appear in the membership Directory

that is emailed to over 600 area business leaders every Monday

2. The company name will appear in the sponsor recognition materials at the Tournament

3. The company name will appear on the Chamber Website (which had over 800,000 hits last year)

4. Plus additional and appropriate visibility to the sponsorship level chosen, which can be seen under the many different sponsorships listed below

PLUS PLUS!

Sponsorships Available

Gold Sponsor $2,000

2 Foursomes for golf - Banner identifying your company at registration, reception and dinner Plus a Tee sponsor sign

Dinner Sponsor $1,500 limited to 2

Foursome for golf - Banner indentifying your company at registration, reception and

Lunch Sponsor $1,500 limited to 2

Foursome for golf - Banner indentifying your company at registration, reception and dinner

Golf Cart Sponsor $1,500 limited to 1 Sponsor

Your company name will be placed on the windshield of each golf cart

Registration Table $750 Registration Table Sponsor is limited to 1 Sponsor

Company Banner at registration table

Hole Sponsorship $500

Sponsor recognition and company representative (optional) at designated hole

with recognizable signage

Longest Drive for Ladies $500

Name on the Longest Drive fairway - Tee sponsor sign

Longest Drive for Men $500

Name on the Longest Drive fairway - Tee sponsor sign

Closest to the Pin $500

Name on that green - Tee sponsor sign

Practice Green Sponsor $500

Green Sponsor sign will be placed on the Practice Green

Flight Sponsors (A) $500

Company will be recognized at awards ceremony - with option of presenting the winners their prize

Flight Sponsors (B) $500

Company will be recognized at awards ceremony – with option of presenting the winners their prize

Tee Sponsor $200

Tee sponsor sign

Registration

Complete the registration form and return it, with payment, by May 15:

The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County

The Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday

3600 Nameoki Road Suite 101 - PO Box 370 Granite City, IL 62040

(618) 876-6400 - email chamber@chamberswmc.org

I would like the visibility of being a:

Gold Sponsor ________________ $2,000

Dinner Sponsor ______________ $1,500

Lunch Sponsor ______________ $1,500

Golf Cart Sponsor ____________$1,500

Registration Table ___________ $750

Closest to the Pin _____________$500

Longest Drive ________________$500

Practice Green Sponsor _______ $500

Hole Sponsor ________________ $500

Flight Sponsor (A)____________ $500

Flight Sponsor ( B)____________ $500

Tee Sponsor _________________ $200

Reserve _____tickets for Golf, Lunch, Hors d’oeuvres & Dinner - $ 150.00 each

Reserve _____ tickets for dinner only at $45.00 each

Reserve four mulligan’s for my team _________$40.00

Thank you for your involvement and your support of the Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County

Chamber of Commerce

Southwestern Madison County

Visit Our Website @ www.chamberswmadisoncounty.com

Gain Visibility. Get Access. Build Business.

Rosemarie Brown

Executive Director

3600 Nameoki Road, Suite 101

Granite City, IL. 62040

(p) 618.876.6400 | (f)618.876.6448