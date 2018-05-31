7th Annual Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday
Sunset Hills Country Club Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Join us...At The 7th Annual Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday
Thursday, May 31, 2018
11:00 Registration with 11:30 Lunch
1:00 Shotgun Start
Dinner & Awards Presentation
Playday Includes:
Driving range before lunch
18 holes of Golf & Cart - Prizes - Lunch
After Golf
Dinner –The Club’s Famous Buffet - Award Presentation
4 - Person Team - $150 per Player
$600 Team of Four
Sunset Hills Country Club - Highway 157 Edwardsville
The Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday
The Annual Chamber of Commerce Playday has been one of the
finest golf tournaments in the area for over 55 years and now it is just getting better
…………....don’t miss it!
Golf Committee
Patrick Coyle – Jeff Kohler – Bob Kmetz – Patrick Notestine
Scott Frick – Ryan Robertson – Matthew Gomric – David Stoecklin – Paul Wellhausen
chamber@chamberswmc.org / web site www.chamberswmadisoncounty.com
Each Sponsor will receive a great visibility package that includes:
1. Your company name & the level of sponsorship will appear in the membership Directory
that is emailed to over 600 area business leaders every Monday
2. The company name will appear in the sponsor recognition materials at the Tournament
3. The company name will appear on the Chamber Website (which had over 800,000 hits last year)
4. Plus additional and appropriate visibility to the sponsorship level chosen, which can be seen under the many different sponsorships listed below
PLUS PLUS!
Sponsorships Available
Gold Sponsor $2,000
2 Foursomes for golf - Banner identifying your company at registration, reception and dinner Plus a Tee sponsor sign
Dinner Sponsor $1,500 limited to 2
Foursome for golf - Banner indentifying your company at registration, reception and
Lunch Sponsor $1,500 limited to 2
Foursome for golf - Banner indentifying your company at registration, reception and dinner
Golf Cart Sponsor $1,500 limited to 1 Sponsor
Your company name will be placed on the windshield of each golf cart
Registration Table $750 Registration Table Sponsor is limited to 1 Sponsor
Company Banner at registration table
Hole Sponsorship $500
Sponsor recognition and company representative (optional) at designated hole
with recognizable signage
Longest Drive for Ladies $500
Name on the Longest Drive fairway - Tee sponsor sign
Longest Drive for Men $500
Name on the Longest Drive fairway - Tee sponsor sign
Closest to the Pin $500
Name on that green - Tee sponsor sign
Practice Green Sponsor $500
Green Sponsor sign will be placed on the Practice Green
Flight Sponsors (A) $500
Company will be recognized at awards ceremony - with option of presenting the winners their prize
Flight Sponsors (B) $500
Company will be recognized at awards ceremony – with option of presenting the winners their prize
Tee Sponsor $200
Tee sponsor sign
The 7th Annual Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday
The Annual Chamber of Commerce Golf Playday has been one of the finest golf
tournaments in the area for over 55 years and now it is just going to get better
….don’t miss it! Last year the teams and all sponsorship's SOLD OUT!
· FEE: $ 150.00 per person
· Check-in: 11:00 Lunch: 11:30 - Shotgun start: 1:00
· Prizes for: - 1st and 2nd place teams 2 flights
· Prizes for: Longest drive (both men & women)
· Closest to pin (both men & women)
· Lunch in the Clubhouse
· Dinner and Awards in the Sunset Hill’s Dining Room
· Registration
Complete the registration form and return it, with payment, by May 15:
The Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County
The Dan Brown Memorial Golf Playday
3600 Nameoki Road Suite 101 - PO Box 370 Granite City, IL 62040
(618) 876-6400 - email chamber@chamberswmc.org
Company:____________________________________________________________
Contact Person:_______________________________________________________
Address______________________________________________________________
Team Members _______________________________________________________
Team Members _______________________________________________________
Team Members_______________________________________________________
Team Members_______________________________________________________
Phone: __________________________________Fax_________________________
E-Mail:_______________________________________
I would like the visibility of being a:
Gold Sponsor ________________ $2,000
Dinner Sponsor ______________ $1,500
Lunch Sponsor ______________ $1,500
Golf Cart Sponsor ____________$1,500
Registration Table ___________ $750
Closest to the Pin _____________$500
Longest Drive ________________$500
Practice Green Sponsor _______ $500
Hole Sponsor ________________ $500
Flight Sponsor (A)____________ $500
Flight Sponsor ( B)____________ $500
Tee Sponsor _________________ $200
Reserve _____tickets for Golf, Lunch, Hors d’oeuvres & Dinner - $ 150.00 each
Reserve _____ tickets for dinner only at $45.00 each
Reserve four mulligan’s for my team _________$40.00
Reserve ____________________________
sponsorship $ _________________
Total $ _________________
Thank you for your involvement and your support of the Chamber of Commerce Southwestern Madison County
Chamber of Commerce
Southwestern Madison County
Visit Our Website @ www.chamberswmadisoncounty.com
Gain Visibility. Get Access. Build Business.
Rosemarie Brown
Executive Director
3600 Nameoki Road, Suite 101
Granite City, IL. 62040
(p) 618.876.6400 | (f)618.876.6448