7th Annual Urban Farm Tour

Milton School House 1320 Milton Road, Alton, Illinois 62002

The 7th Annual Urban Farm Tour will be on Sunday, June 10th from 12pm-3pm

The confirmed locations are:

- SSP

- Milton School House

- Clifford's Garden

- Jacoby Arts Center's Pocket Park

- Dry ST. Garden

It is a self-guided tour, where “tourists” plan where they want to drive or bike to and visit as many sites as possible, allowing participants to view a variety of vegetables, herbs, flowers, fruit, and chickens.

To register for the tour and get a map, follow the e-mail link: christine.favilla@sierraclub.org

Info
View Map
Education & Learning, Gardening, Outdoor
618-401-7870
