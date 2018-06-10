The 7th Annual Urban Farm Tour will be on Sunday, June 10th from 12pm-3pm

The confirmed locations are:

- SSP

- Milton School House

- Clifford's Garden

- Jacoby Arts Center's Pocket Park

- Dry ST. Garden

It is a self-guided tour, where “tourists” plan where they want to drive or bike to and visit as many sites as possible, allowing participants to view a variety of vegetables, herbs, flowers, fruit, and chickens.

To register for the tour and get a map, follow the e-mail link: christine.favilla@sierraclub.org