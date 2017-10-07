88th Annual Camelot Dinner and Auction
St. Gregory's Armenian Hall One Century Dr, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Come and enjoy a delicious dinner and a community auction. All proceeds will go to local youth programs that benefit the Granite City area. Celebrity Master of Ceremonies Guy Phillips from Y-98 and KTRS will preside, and we will announce the winner of our $1000 grant contest. Tickets $25, available on Eventbrite or by contacting us.
