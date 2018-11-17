8th Annual Calhoun Art Guild Art & Craft Sale
Saturday, November 17, 2018
10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Sunday, November 18, 2018
11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Center for American Archeology Visitor Center and Museum
101 N. Broadway
Kampsville, IL 62002
(217) 653-2098
Come out and get your holiday shopping done early. Everything made by local artists: jewelry, gourds, photographs, wood carvings, pottery, journals, quilts, painting, notecards, glass work and more!
For more information, call (217) 653-2098, (618) 653-4511 (day of sale), or calhounartguild@gmail.com
Please note this year's location is at the Center for American Archeology Visitor Center and Museum (101 N. Broadway Kampsville, IL)