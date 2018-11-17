8th Annual Calhoun Art Guild Art & Craft Sale

8th Annual Calhoun Art Guild Art & Craft Sale

Saturday, November 17, 2018

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 18, 2018

11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Center for American Archeology Visitor Center and Museum

101 N. Broadway

Kampsville, IL 62002

(217) 653-2098

Come out and get your holiday shopping done early. Everything made by local artists: jewelry, gourds, photographs, wood carvings, pottery, journals, quilts, painting, notecards, glass work and more! 

For more information, call (217) 653-2098, (618) 653-4511 (day of sale), or calhounartguild@gmail.com

Please note this year's location is at the Center for American Archeology Visitor Center and Museum (101 N. Broadway Kampsville, IL)

