Senior Services Plus 8th Annual Feed the Need Concert Benefiting Meals on Wheels

October 14, 2017

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

Gates open @ 5:30

Opening Act Local Favorites The Harmans @ 6:30

Headliner Michael Dale & The Desert Wine Band @ 7:45 this is a new and upcoming band from the Kansas City area.

Admission is FREE

Must bring own seating

Live video will be shot during the concert.