8th Annual Feed the Need Concert Benefiting Meals on Wheels
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
October 14, 2017
Gates open @ 5:30
Opening Act Local Favorites The Harmans @ 6:30
Headliner Michael Dale & The Desert Wine Band @ 7:45 this is a new and upcoming band from the Kansas City area.
Admission is FREE
Must bring own seating
Live video will be shot during the concert.
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
