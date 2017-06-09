9th annual Wood River Bike Ramble
Wood River Round House 633 N. Wood River Ave., City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
The 9th annual Wood River Bike Ramble takes place Friday June 9, 2017.
Line-up is at 7:00 pm at the Wood River Round House. The cost is $3 per person or $6 for an entire family. "We will be giving the first 250 people who sign up a tee-shirt and bike reflectors." said Jason Woody, Wood River Parks and Recreation Director. "People can register at the Round House." Wood River Wal-Mart donated two bicycles to be raffled off Friday night. One is a girl's bike and one is a boy's bike.
DQ donated Dilly bars for every participant. The families will be treated to a free pool party at the Aquatic Center after the ramble.
"The cost to enter will off set the cost of the tee-shirts and bike reflectors. We encourage everyone who rides to wear a helmet," commented Woody.
"We plan to have a monthly event for the families of Wood River throughout the summer. Next month is the ice cream social that is very popular," said Woody.
Info
