The 9th annual Wood River Bike Ramble takes place Friday June 9, 2017.

Line-up is at 7:00 pm at the Wood River Round House. The cost is $3 per person or $6 for an entire family. "We will be giving the first 250 people who sign up a tee-shirt and bike reflectors." said Jason Woody, Wood River Parks and Recreation Director. "People can register at the Round House." Wood River Wal-Mart donated two bicycles to be raffled off Friday night. One is a girl's bike and one is a boy's bike.

DQ donated Dilly bars for every participant. The families will be treated to a free pool party at the Aquatic Center after the ramble.

"The cost to enter will off set the cost of the tee-shirts and bike reflectors. We encourage everyone who rides to wear a helmet," commented Woody.

"We plan to have a monthly event for the families of Wood River throughout the summer. Next month is the ice cream social that is very popular," said Woody.