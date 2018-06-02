First United Methodist of East Alton will be sponsoring a blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards, "in tandem" with Sgt. McCormick with the East Alton Police Department doing a free safety check on Saturday, June 2nd from 10 am - noon.

A free sack lunch will be included for each child taking part! All kids are invited to bring their bikes, scooters & skateboards for a safety check and then Pastor Keith Michaels will be on hand to bless their vehicle for a safe ride this summer!

1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois (across the street from Eastwood School).