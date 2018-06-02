A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards..

to Google Calendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00

First United Methodist Church 1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024

First United Methodist of East Alton will be sponsoring a blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards, "in tandem" with Sgt. McCormick with the East Alton Police Department doing a free safety check on Saturday, June 2nd from 10 am - noon. 

A free sack lunch will be included for each child taking part!  All kids are invited to bring their bikes, scooters & skateboards for a safety check and then Pastor Keith Michaels will be on hand to bless their vehicle for a safe ride this summer! 

1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois (across the street from Eastwood School).

Info
First United Methodist Church 1001 W. Third Street, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00 iCalendar - A Blessing of the bikes, scooters & skateboards.. - 2018-06-02 10:00:00