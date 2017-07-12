“A Matter of Balance” on Wednesday, July 12 & Wednesday, August 30

“A Matter of Balance” led by Oasis community health facilitators; 10 a.m.-12 p.m. on eight consecutive Wednesdays; Hayner Library, 132 Alton Square Mall Drive in Alton.

Learn factors that can lead to a fall and practical tips to keep yourself on your feet in this discussion-based program. Improved flexibility and range of motion with stretches and light movements introduced in the third class.

Participants receive a workbook to keep.

Free. To register, please call 800-392-0936