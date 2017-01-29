A MID-WINTER CONCERT OF PRAISE

Dr. Roy Stillwell and Pauline Stillwell will be presenting a organ/piano Mid-Winter Concert of Praise at Westminster Presbyterian, Godfrey, January 29 at 3:00pm. The Stillwells will be performing organ/piano duet arrangements of traditional hymns and contemporary praise songs. The program will also include some hymn singing by the audience. Roy and Pauline are both retired from college teaching in North Dakota and Mississippi and are now adjunct instructers at Lewis and Clark Community College. Both are frequent performers at the Organ Spectacular and Brown Bag events at Lewis and Clark. The Stillwells have been involved with church music and are members of Westminster. Roy graduated from Alton High School prior to attending college.

The Riverbend community is invited to this free program. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the concert. Westminster Church is located at 1433 W.Delmar (Rt.3), Godfrey.