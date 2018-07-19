A NIGHT OF MUSIC AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF ROXANA

ROXANA, IL - First Baptist Church of Roxana is bringing together the people of God in the River Bend Area for a sing-along on Thursday, July 19th at 6:30 P.M.

The service will include special music and a short devotional. The event will last approximately one hour, and a time of fellowship will follow. There is no cost of admission.There will be a mixture of old and new hymns and choruses. There will also be a chance for participant requests. Greg Francis will lead the hymn-sing while Christina Pruett plays the piano and Tim Miller plays the violin. They will be joined by other musicians and singers throughout the night.

Pastor Tim Miller said that “The church has always been a place filled with joyous music. At First Baptist Church of Roxana, we are ‘Holding Forth the Word of Life,’ and the Bible makes it clear that we do that in part by singing and making melody with our hearts unto the Lord in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs’ We are all about the Word of God, and we love singing songs that encapsulate what the Word says.”

FBC Roxana is located across from the library on the corner of Central and Tydeman in Roxana.

More information is available at www.fbcroxana.com or at 618-254-1137.