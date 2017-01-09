A Taste of Lincoln Place

Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois

LINCOLN PLACE HERITAGE ASSOCIATION

“HONOR THE PAST, IMAGINE THE FUTURE”

“A TASTE OF LINCOLN PLACE”

JANUARY 21, 2017     12-3 PM

GRANITE CITY TOWNSHIP HALL

2060 DELMAR AVENUE, GRANITE CITY, ILLINOIS

**FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT LINCOLN PLACE HERITAGE ASSOCIATION**

ETHNIC FOODS**ETHNIC PASTRIES

Featuring Foods and Pastries of Armenia, Macedonia, Hungary, Mexico, and Italy

Admission is free and open to the public.  Ethnic Foods and Pastries for sale a la carte.

Macedonian Spinach Zelnick                                                      Armenian Pakhlava

Macedonian White Bean Soup                                                  Armenian Khourabia Cookie

Macedonian Cucumbers in Sour Cream                                   Armenian Banjar/Cabbage and Barley Stew

Meat Stuffed Cabbage Rolls                                                       Armenian Green Bean Stew

Meat Stuffed Grape Leaf Dolma                                               Armenian Heresah

Meat Stuffed Green Pepper Dolma                                          Armenian Dut Maj Aboor (Yogurt Soup)                                                                         

Hungarian Goulash                                                                      Armenian Piaz/White Bean Salad

Hungarian Cabbage and Noodles                                              Bulghur Pilaf & Rice Pilaf

Hungarian Layered Jam Bars                                                      Mexican Chicken Enchiladas

Hungarian Nut Roll                                                                       Mexican Chicken Mole with Rice

Hungarian Poppy Seed Roll                                                        Mexican Bean Burritos

Lamb Roast                                                                                    Mexican Taco Salad

Armenian Cheese Beoreg                                                           Apple Strudel

Armenian Lokhoom Fruit Candy                                               Italian Chicken Florentine with Farfalle

Armenian Halvah Sesame Seed Candy                                    Italian Lasagna

Apricot Pistachio Candy                                                              Italian Gnocchi

Assorted other foods and pastries

To place an order for whole trays of pastry or for information, call LPHA 618-451-2611

EAT IN OR CARRY OUT

REASONABLE PRICES ON AMAZING ETHNIC FOODS AND PASTRIES

The Lincoln Place Heritage Association is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to encourage, facilitate, and implement preservation of the history and cultural heritage of the historic Lincoln Place neighborhood.  Programs are open to the public and promote the history of Lincoln Place and the rich ethnic heritage of the people whose stories, lives, and cultures contributed to the historic Lincoln Place neighborhood.  For information or to make a donation, contact LPHA at 618-451-2611.

Info

Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation

618-451-2611

