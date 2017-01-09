LINCOLN PLACE HERITAGE ASSOCIATION
“HONOR THE PAST, IMAGINE THE FUTURE”
“A TASTE OF LINCOLN PLACE”
JANUARY 21, 2017 12-3 PM
GRANITE CITY TOWNSHIP HALL
2060 DELMAR AVENUE, GRANITE CITY, ILLINOIS
**FUNDRAISER TO BENEFIT LINCOLN PLACE HERITAGE ASSOCIATION**
ETHNIC FOODS**ETHNIC PASTRIES
Featuring Foods and Pastries of Armenia, Macedonia, Hungary, Mexico, and Italy
Admission is free and open to the public. Ethnic Foods and Pastries for sale a la carte.
Macedonian Spinach Zelnick Armenian Pakhlava
Macedonian White Bean Soup Armenian Khourabia Cookie
Macedonian Cucumbers in Sour Cream Armenian Banjar/Cabbage and Barley Stew
Meat Stuffed Cabbage Rolls Armenian Green Bean Stew
Meat Stuffed Grape Leaf Dolma Armenian Heresah
Meat Stuffed Green Pepper Dolma Armenian Dut Maj Aboor (Yogurt Soup)
Hungarian Goulash Armenian Piaz/White Bean Salad
Hungarian Cabbage and Noodles Bulghur Pilaf & Rice Pilaf
Hungarian Layered Jam Bars Mexican Chicken Enchiladas
Hungarian Nut Roll Mexican Chicken Mole with Rice
Hungarian Poppy Seed Roll Mexican Bean Burritos
Lamb Roast Mexican Taco Salad
Armenian Cheese Beoreg Apple Strudel
Armenian Lokhoom Fruit Candy Italian Chicken Florentine with Farfalle
Armenian Halvah Sesame Seed Candy Italian Lasagna
Apricot Pistachio Candy Italian Gnocchi
Assorted other foods and pastries
To place an order for whole trays of pastry or for information, call LPHA 618-451-2611
EAT IN OR CARRY OUT
REASONABLE PRICES ON AMAZING ETHNIC FOODS AND PASTRIES
The Lincoln Place Heritage Association is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to encourage, facilitate, and implement preservation of the history and cultural heritage of the historic Lincoln Place neighborhood. Programs are open to the public and promote the history of Lincoln Place and the rich ethnic heritage of the people whose stories, lives, and cultures contributed to the historic Lincoln Place neighborhood. For information or to make a donation, contact LPHA at 618-451-2611.
Granite City Township Hall 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City, Illinois View Map