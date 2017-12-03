Holiday Party: Save Sunday December 3rd for the AALA annual Holiday Party. This year the party will be at State Street Market at 208 State Street, Alton.

Arrive at 6:30 pm for socializing with a cash bar. We’ll eat around 7:00 pm.

The menu will be a pasta dish, Italian salad, crusty bread and a dessert. Cost is $20.00 per person and that includes the tax and tip. This is a very informal party. If you plan on attending, call Claudia at 433-1907. Everyone is invited.