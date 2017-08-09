AARP Smart Driver Course on August 8-9 from 12-4 p.m.

AARP will present their Smart Driver course (formerly known as 55 Alive) at Main Street Community Center August 8-9, 2017, from 12-4 p.m. each day.

Smart Driver is a two-day course that assists students with effective safe driving practices, Illinois state laws and traffic rules, proper vehicle maintenance. Course completion may qualify you for a discount through your insurance company. The price of the course is $15 for AARP members (bring your card) and $20 for all others. Cash or checks payable to AARP will be accepted.

To register contact the Center: 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.