ABOB Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair

The 29th annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders Olde Alton Arts & Craft Fair will take place December 2 and 3, 2017 at Alton High School.

Saturday, December 2: breakfast starts at 8:00 a.m. Craft Fair is open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. $2.00 admission.

Sunday, December 3: breakfast starts at 9:00 a.m. Craft Fair is open 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. $1.00 admission.

Kids 12 and under are free.

Strollers are not recommended.

All proceeds support our > 850 kids in the Alton School District band and orchestra program. ABOB provides the funds so all students have access to our outstanding music program.

Thank you for your support!