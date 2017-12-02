ABOB Olde Alton Arts & Crafts Fair

Alton High School 4200 Humbert Road, Alton, Illinois 62002

The 29th annual Alton Band & Orchestra Builders Olde Alton Arts & Craft Fair will take place December 2 and 3, 2017 at Alton High School.

Saturday, December 2: breakfast starts at 8:00 a.m. Craft Fair is open 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. $2.00 admission.

Sunday, December 3: breakfast starts at 9:00 a.m. Craft Fair is open 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. $1.00 admission.

Kids 12 and under are free.

Strollers are not recommended.

All proceeds support our > 850 kids in the Alton School District band and orchestra program. ABOB provides the funds so all students have access to our outstanding music program.

Thank you for your support!

Info
Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Vendor Opportunity
6184746996
