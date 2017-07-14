Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s
Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084
Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s! Join us for a trip back in time to a totally awesome decade!
Tickets
$15 General Public
$10 Seniors and Students under the age of 18
Show Dates:
Friday, July 14 7 pm
Saturday, July 15 7 pm
Sunday, July 16 2 pm
Reserve your tickets now!
http://www.actorsandartistsoftheriverbend.com
Info
Musical