Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s

to Google Calendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00

Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084

Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s! Join us for a trip back in time to a totally awesome decade!

Tickets

$15 General Public

$10 Seniors and Students under the age of 18

Show Dates:

Friday, July 14 7 pm

Saturday, July 15 7 pm

Sunday, July 16 2 pm

Reserve your tickets now!

http://www.actorsandartistsoftheriverbend.com

Info
Nazarene Community Theater 400 North Central Avenue, Roxana, Illinois 62084 View Map
Musical
to Google Calendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s - 2017-07-14 19:00:00