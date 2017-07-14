Actors and Artists of the Riverbend present Back to the 80s! Join us for a trip back in time to a totally awesome decade!

Tickets

$15 General Public

$10 Seniors and Students under the age of 18

Show Dates:

Friday, July 14 7 pm

Saturday, July 15 7 pm

Sunday, July 16 2 pm

Reserve your tickets now!

http://www.actorsandartistsoftheriverbend.com