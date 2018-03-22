Adult Cooking Class: Cast Iron Cooking
Eckert's Country Store & Farms 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville, Illinois
It’s time to bust out your cast iron cookware. Our classroom instructors will show you the ins and outs of this wonderful and multi-functional cooking tool. Join us in the classroom as we share our favorite cast-iron recipes for flavorful pork chops, roasted veggies, and a skillet apple cake. Yum!
Info
Eckert's Country Store & Farms 951 S. Green Mount Road, Belleville, Illinois
Adults Only, Class, Education & Learning