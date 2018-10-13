Adult Services Department Presents: Adult Maker Event: Terrariums

Adult Services Department Presents:

Adult Maker Event: Terrariums

Saturday, October 13 —  11 AM

2001 Delmar Ave

Create your own succulent terrarium!  

All the materials will be provided by the library.

Space is limited! 

Call (618)452-6238 ext 730 to register.

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
