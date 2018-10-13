Adult Services Department Presents: Adult Maker Event: Terrariums
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Adult Services Department Presents:
Adult Maker Event: Terrariums
Saturday, October 13 — 11 AM
2001 Delmar Ave
Create your own succulent terrarium!
All the materials will be provided by the library.
Space is limited!
Call (618)452-6238 ext 730 to register.
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Leisure & Recreation