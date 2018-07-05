Adult Services Department Presents: Express Employment Professionals

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Adult Services Department Presents: Express Employment Professionals

Interview at the library

Thursday, June 14 & July 5  —  10 AM - 12 PM

History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue

Hiring for a range of positions across Madison County. 

 Come take the first step toward your new job! 

No appointment needed.

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730

Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
