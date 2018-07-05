Adult Services Department Presents: Express Employment Professionals
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Adult Services Department Presents: Express Employment Professionals
Interview at the library
Thursday, June 14 & July 5 — 10 AM - 12 PM
History Room, Downtown Library, 2001 Delmar Avenue
Hiring for a range of positions across Madison County.
Come take the first step toward your new job!
No appointment needed.
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Employment, Event