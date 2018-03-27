Adult Services Department Presents:

Medicare Q&A

Tuesday, March 27 — 6 PM

2145 Johnson Rd

If you feel overwhelmed by all the Medicare marketing and are confused with all your options, come join us and get your questions answered.

The four parts of Medicare will be covered as well as your enrollment options and details regarding the GAPS you might be missing.

Spend one hour with Jon Burgmann of the Burgmann Insurance Group.

Questions? Call 452-6238, ext 730.