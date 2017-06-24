Advance Screening of From the Ashes

Join us Metro East Green Alliance and the Piasa Pallisades Group of the Sierra Club for a special FREE advance screening of the new documentary film, "From the Ashes" produced by RadicalMedia in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The film was recently featured at the Tribeca film festival and highlights the work of frontline communities from Appalachia to the West’s Powder River Basin, the film goes beyond the rhetoric of the “war on coal” to present compelling and often heartbreaking stories about what’s at stake for our economy, health, and climate. From the Ashes invites audiences to learn more about an industry on the edge and what it means for their lives.

RSVP here: https://sierra.secure.force.com/events/details?formcampaignid=70131000001uizxAAA

For more information: 208-818-4626 or elizabeth.scrafford@sierraclub.org