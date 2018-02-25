4th Annual AdVantage News Bridal Show

AdVantage News Bridal Show

Sunday, February 25, 2018

11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Best Wester Premier Alton Hotel (formerly Alton Holiday Inn)

Your day will be here soon! Come to the show!

When you start planning your wedding, the list of things involved in your bid day can feel overwhelming.

From the venue, photographer, food, rentals, music, photo booth, favors and more; not to mention what you and your bridal party will wear that day - the list of things to book or buy and decisions to be made goes on and one.

AdVantage News fourth annual bridal show is the best attended wedding planning event in the Riverbend with more than 50 vendor booths, a bridal fashion runway show, live musical entertainment, wedding transportation displays, free food and drink samples, prize drawings, and discount vendor coupons. Best of all, this event if FREE and and the first 100 brides get a gift bag!

No preregistration necessary.

Vendor registration: advantagenews.com/bridal-event-booth-space

Facebook: advnews.link/2018AltonBridalShow