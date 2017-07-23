Air Supply

Sunday, July 23, 2017

Gates open at 6:00pm | Starting at 7:00pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock met on May 12, 1975, the first day of rehearsals for "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Sydney, Australia; they became instant friends with their common love for The Beatles and, of course, singing.

After they wrote a single in one afternoon that shot to number one on the national charts, Air Supply was born!

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock's soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell's simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply.

Now, they're performing LIVE in Alton, Illinois at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on July 23, 2017!