Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: The Classic Album Live!
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Year Of The Cat :The Classic Album Live! Al Stewart and a full backing band, The Empty Pockets, recreate the iconic platinum album "Year Of The Cat" from start to finish, plus a bonus set of the many hits from his other albums including the platinum-selling "Time Passages". This show sold out two days at London's Royal Albert Hall and is selling out theaters across North America.
Doors open at 7:00 pm.
Call or visit our website for more information
Info
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Musical