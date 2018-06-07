Al Stewart - Year of the Cat: The Classic Album Live!

Year Of The Cat :The Classic Album Live! Al Stewart and a full backing band, The Empty Pockets, recreate the iconic platinum album "Year Of The Cat" from start to finish, plus a bonus set of the many hits from his other albums including the platinum-selling "Time Passages". This show sold out two days at London's Royal Albert Hall and is selling out theaters across North America.

Doors open at 7:00 pm.

Call or visit our website for more information