Alfresco Production - Presents "The Melting Pot Market"

Downtown Granite City 20th & Delmar , Granite City, Illinois 62040

Crafters, Wood working, leather working, handmade items of all various categories, Knocker Ball game, Granite City Rocks "painted rock hunt", Musical entertainment by Readers choice winner "Jared Unfried" 10am-1pm and a fantastic favorite Kene Turcott 1pm-3pm!!! There is something for everyone

Festivals & Fairs
618-560-4157
