All-Star Restaurant Week: July 13 - 22
Downtown Alton 427 Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Friday, July 13, 2018
All Day Event
Restaurants throughout the region
Join us for an All-Star brunch, lunch or dinner special, at a participating All-Star restaurant of your choice July 13- 22.
For more info, call (800) 258-6645 or check out AltonRestaurantWeek.com !
$10 Lunch; $25 Dinner specials
Downtown Alton 427 Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
