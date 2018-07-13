All-Star Restaurant Week: July 13 - 22

Downtown Alton 427 Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

All-Star Restaurant Week: July 13 - 22

Friday, July 13, 2018

All Day Event

Restaurants throughout the region

Join us for an All-Star brunch, lunch or dinner special, at a participating All-Star restaurant of your choice July 13- 22.

For more info, call (800) 258-6645 or check out AltonRestaurantWeek.com !

$10 Lunch; $25 Dinner specials

Downtown Alton 427 Market Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
