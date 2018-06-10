All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show

Sunday, June 10, 2018

8:00am to 4:00pm

Downtown Alton

Alton, IL 62002

Alton’s 21ST ANNUAL All-Wheels Drive-In Car Show will be held on Sunday, June 11th. The event typically attracts between 150-200 classic cars, hot rods and motorcycles, which the public is welcome to browse on 3rd, State and Belle Streets. There is no charge for admission. Registration for automobiles is from 8am-Noon, and trophies will be given in thirty-seven classes plus five specialty awards at 4pm. The fee is $15 to enter the judging, or just $10 to display your wheels. Dash plaques & goodie bags are given to the first 125 participants. This is a qualifying show for the 2017 “Best of the Best” competition.

Alton Main Street organizes this Alton tradition along with Time Machines Unlimited Car Club.

Come out for the cars and stay for the live music, 50-50 drawing, vendor displays, merchant sidewalk sale and great food. For more information, please contact Jamey Griffin at: 618-792-8901 or visit the Events page ofwww.DowntownAlton.com.