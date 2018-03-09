All You Can Eat Fish Fry

St. John United Church of Christ

228 N. 6th Street (Corner of 6th and Penning)

Wood River, IL 62095

Friday, March 9, 16 and 23

White Fish, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Drinks and Desserts

Adults $9.00, Children (6-10 yrs.) $5.00, Under 5 years (Dine in only) Free

Sandwich only $5.00 - Carryouts Available

Visa and MasterCard available - Handicapped accessible