All You Can Eat Fish Fry
St. John UCC Wood River 228 N. 6th St , City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
St. John United Church of Christ
228 N. 6th Street (Corner of 6th and Penning)
Wood River, IL 62095
Friday, March 9, 16 and 23
White Fish, Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Drinks and Desserts
Adults $9.00, Children (6-10 yrs.) $5.00, Under 5 years (Dine in only) Free
Sandwich only $5.00 - Carryouts Available
Visa and MasterCard available - Handicapped accessible
Info
Fish Fry