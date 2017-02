All You Can Eat Fried Chicken Dinner Buffet

Starting Tuesday, 2/21, we will be serving an "All You Can Eat" Fried Chicken Buffet!

Including: Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with White Gravy, Tossed Salad, Corn, Green Bean, Rolls, and Dumpling Noodles

Tuesdays: 5 until 8 p.m.

Adults: $11.95

Children ages 4-12: $5.95

Children under the age of 3: FREE