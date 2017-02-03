WOOD RIVER - The 11th Annual Shrove Tuesday All You Can Eat Pancakes & Sausage Supper will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Shrove Tuesday, February 28th, at St John United Church of Christ, 228 N. 6th Street. Meal includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee, tea or milk. Adults $8.00, children 6-10 yrs $4.00, and 5 yrs and under are free. Visa and Mastercard accepted. Carry-outs available. Handicap accessible.