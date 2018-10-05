Alton Architecture-Opening Reception

× Expand Marty McKay Circles Photography

In celebration of the historic architecture of Alton, IL, several local artists have submitted work to be on exhibit in the Main Gallery at Jacoby Arts Center from October 3, through November 4 of 2018. The Opening Reception is October 5, 2018 from 6-8pm. Come and view the work on display, and you might find a piece to take home. Artwork will be for sale.

