Alton Area Tax Project: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturdays and 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 28-April 18, 2018, Templin Nursing Building Room NUL203, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 980-3912.http://altonareataxproject.org/