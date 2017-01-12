Alton Athletic Association Trivia Night on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at KC Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia begins at 7 p.m. $15 per person. 8 to 10 people per table. Players must be 21 & up!

Free soda, tea, coffee, water, light snacks included. Beverages for purchase (No outside alcohol allowed). Bring food to share with your table. Prize awarded for best table them. Silent auction will run before and during the event.

Reserve your table today by calling Cami Giertz at 604-4161 or Lori in the Athletic Office at 474-1800 or e-mail altonathletics@yahoo.com. Help support the Redbirds!